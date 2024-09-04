GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google makes Android 15 available for developers; will bring to Pixel phones in “coming weeks”

Google normally rolls out major updates on Pixel as they come on the Android Open Source Project

Published - September 04, 2024 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google has announced that Android 15 has been released for developers on the Android Open Source Project. 

FILE PHOTO: Google has announced that Android 15 has been released for developers on the Android Open Source Project.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has announced that Android 15 has been released for developers on the Android Open Source Project. The update will be made available on support Pixel devices in “the coming weeks,” the company has said. The OS will also be made available in select devices like Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi in the coming months. 

Google normally rolls out major updates on Pixel as they come on the Android Open Source Project. But this year the update on Pixel 9 series will be delayed.

Android 15 will bring a host of new features including single-tap passkeys, theft detection, volume control panel, partial screen sharing and improved multitasking for large screen devices while also being able to limit access to certain apps. 

Google’s Gemini could come to Android Auto users as drivers await AI-enabled car systems: Report

Google will also be expanding its Circle to Search feature to add a new capability which will help users identify new songs like Shazam. The function will now show the name of the song, artist and YouTube video associated with the song on the click of a button. 

Besides this, Google is also increasing the coverage for their earthquake alerts to all of the U.S. and six of its territories. The tech giant is already in partnership with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and its ShakeAlert system to offer warnings in California, Oregon and Washington. 

There are also other features like an improved screen reader that will be powered by Gemini as well as support for offline Google Maps in Wear OS 5. 

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / science and technology

