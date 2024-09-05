GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules, adviser says

Google’s refusal to allow an e-mobility app developed by Enel access in its Android Auto platform may breach competition rules, an adviser to Europe’s top court said

Updated - September 05, 2024 05:56 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
Google’s refusal to allow an e-mobility app developed by Enel access to its Android Auto platform may breach competition rules..

Google’s refusal to allow an e-mobility app developed by Enel access to its Android Auto platform may breach competition rules.. | Photo Credit: AP

An adviser to Europe's top court on Thursday agreed with Italy's antitrust authority that Google's refusal to allow an e-mobility app developed by Enel access to its Android Auto platform may breach competition rules.

The Italian antitrust authority fined Alphabet unit Google 102 million euros ($113.2 million) in 2021 for blocking Enel's JuicePass on Android Auto, software allowing drivers to navigate with maps on their car dashboards and send messages while behind the wheel.

Google cited security concerns and the absence of a specific template for refusing to make JuicePass compatible with Android Auto.

It challenged the antitrust ruling at the Italian Council of State, which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union.

"Google's refusal to provide third-party access to Android Auto platform may be in breach of competition rules," Court Advocate General Laila Medina said.

Medina said an undertaking abuses its dominant position if its conduct excludes, obstructs or delays access by an app developed by a third-party operator to the platform, provided that that conduct can produce anti-competitive effects to the detriment of consumers and is not objectively justified.

CJEU judges, who will rule in the coming months, usually follow the majority of such non-binding opinions. The case is C-233/23 Alphabet and Others.

Published - September 05, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.