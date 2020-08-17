Google Lens lets students solve math homework from a photo

17 August 2020 16:50 IST

To use the feature, students would have to take a snapshot of the study material and highlight the unsolved problem. Following this, they would get a step-by-step solution guide and detailed explainer to better understand the key concepts.

Google has introduced a new homework filter that will enable students to solve difficult math problems simply by clicking a picture using Lens.

The new filter is part of the search giant’s ‘back to school’ initiative that aims to help students learn at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When a student turns to Google Search for help with STEM homework this fall, Search will connect them to potential explanations, a step-by-step breakdown for complex math equations and detailed information on the underlying concepts, like the notorious pythagorean theorem,” Google said in a blog post.

In addition to the filter, Google has also added 3D content on the search for nearly 100 STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) concepts across biology, chemistry and more using compatible Android and iOS devices.

“If students search for “Quantum mechanical model,” they can view a 3D atom up close and use augmented reality (AR) to bring it into their space,” Google said.

The feature will be powered by the mobile learning app Socratic, which Google bought last year. However, the company did not disclose when the feature will be rolled out.

Google has offered other educational tools for students to study at home. It had earlier launched an augmented reality (AR) feature to view 3D anatomy models and cellular structures.