Google Lens lets students solve math homework from a photo

Google has introduced a new homework filter that will enable students to solve difficult math problems simply by clicking a picture using Lens.
The new filter is part of the search giant’s ‘back to school’ initiative that aims to help students learn at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To use the feature, students would have to take a snapshot of the study material and highlight the unsolved problem. Following this, they would get a step-by-step solution guide and detailed explainer to better understand the key concepts.
“When a student turns to Google Search for help with STEM homework this fall, Search will connect them to potential explanations, a step-by-step breakdown for complex math equations and detailed information on the underlying concepts, like the notorious pythagorean theorem,” Google said in a blog post.
In addition to the filter, Google has also added 3D content on the search for nearly 100 STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) concepts across biology, chemistry and more using compatible Android and iOS devices.
“If students search for “Quantum mechanical model,” they can view a 3D atom up close and use augmented reality (AR) to bring it into their space,” Google said.
The feature will be powered by the mobile learning app Socratic, which Google bought last year. However, the company did not disclose when the feature will be rolled out.
Google has offered other educational tools for students to study at home. It had earlier launched an augmented reality (AR) feature to view 3D anatomy models and cellular structures.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath