ADVERTISEMENT

Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products: Report

June 28, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported

Reuters

Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google-parent Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an email from the mapping division's head.

ALSO READ
Google merges two research groups to focus on AI technology

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said, citing the email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division.

Phillips said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US