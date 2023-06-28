Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products: Report

June 28, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Google-parent Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an email from the mapping division's head.

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said, citing the email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division.

Phillips said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

