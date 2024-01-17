Google lays off “hundreds” from advertising sales team: Report

January 17, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Google is cutting jobs in its advertising sales team, a move that will impact hundreds. The layoffs will primarily impact members of its Large Customer Sales (LCS) unit, a team that sells ads to large businesses.

Google Customer Solutions team (GCS), the team that sells ads to smaller clients will take over as the core ad sales team at the internet giant, a report from The Verge said.

The job cuts in Google’s sales team were confirmed by the company’s spokesperson Chris Pappas who said “a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated”.

The California based tech company had last week laid off about hundreds. At the time the company reportedly laid off employees working on its Google Assistant product as well as its knowledge and information product teams.

Google has not yet revealed the overall number of employees it has laid since the start of this year, however estimates put the number above 1,000 with the job cuts.

Job cuts have also been announced by other tech giants including Amazon, the company laid off hundreds across Prime Video and MGM Studios for company performance related reasons. Twitch, the live-streaming platform owned by Amazon, also let go of more than 500 employees earlier last week.