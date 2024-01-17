GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google lays off “hundreds” from advertising sales team: Report

Google laid off hundreds in its customer sales unit, a team that sells ads to large businesses

January 17, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The California based tech company had last week laid off about hundreds.

The California based tech company had last week laid off about hundreds. | Photo Credit: AP

Google is cutting jobs in its advertising sales team, a move that will impact hundreds. The layoffs will primarily impact members of its Large Customer Sales (LCS) unit, a team that sells ads to large businesses.

Google Customer Solutions team (GCS), the team that sells ads to smaller clients will take over as the core ad sales team at the internet giant, a report from The Verge said.

The job cuts in Google’s sales team were confirmed by the company’s spokesperson Chris Pappas who said “a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated”.

ALSO READ
Amazon's Audible laying off 5% of workforce, marking another round of job cuts in tech

The California based tech company had last week laid off about hundreds. At the time the company reportedly laid off employees working on its Google Assistant product as well as its knowledge and information product teams.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google has not yet revealed the overall number of employees it has laid since the start of this year, however estimates put the number above 1,000 with the job cuts.

Job cuts have also been announced by other tech giants including Amazon, the company laid off hundreds across Prime Video and MGM Studios for company performance related reasons. Twitch, the live-streaming platform owned by Amazon, also let go of more than 500 employees earlier last week.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / business (general) / economy (general) / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.