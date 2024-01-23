Google layoffs continue, with dozens cut from Alphabet’s X Lab: Report

January 23, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Google’s 2024 job cuts continued with dozens of employees laid off from parent Alphabet’s X Lab experimental group, reported Bloomberg on Monday, citing a company memo.

In addition to the layoffs, the memo from X Lab CEO Astro Teller noted that many of the group’s projects would be developed as independent companies possibly funded by external investors.

X Lab was working on projects such as smart contact lenses and an autonomous vehicle.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ADVERTISEMENT

In January this year, Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai told employees that more roles may be impacted. Google laid off hundreds across departments in the same month.

On January 19, Google was to lay off 100 employees at YouTube, as per media reports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.