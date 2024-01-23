ADVERTISEMENT

Google layoffs continue, with dozens cut from Alphabet’s X Lab: Report

January 23, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Dozens of employees have been cut from Alphabet’s X Lab, which worked on developing highly experimental products or concepts for the same

The Hindu Bureau

X Lab was working on projects such as smart contact lenses and an autonomous vehicle [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google’s 2024 job cuts continued with dozens of employees laid off from parent Alphabet’s X Lab experimental group, reported Bloomberg on Monday, citing a company memo.

In addition to the layoffs, the memo from X Lab CEO Astro Teller noted that many of the group’s projects would be developed as independent companies possibly funded by external investors.

X Lab was working on projects such as smart contact lenses and an autonomous vehicle.

In January this year, Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai told employees that more roles may be impacted. Google laid off hundreds across departments in the same month.

On January 19, Google was to lay off 100 employees at YouTube, as per media reports.

