Google launches own version of CamScanner app for US users

01 April 2021 17:31 IST

Stack lets users scan the documents, bills or receipts through their phone camera and saves a copy of the documents to Google Drive.

Google’s in-house incubator, Area 120, launched a project titled Stack, an app for scanning, storing, and organising important documents.

An alternative to CamScanner and Adobe Scan, Stack lets users scan the documents, bills or receipts through their phone camera and saves a copy of the documents to Google Drive.

Build with AI capabilities, Stack automatically names the documents it scans, and suggests its right category.

The app identifies important information in the documents, like due date or total amount due, making it easier to find and access the information. Besides, users can search through the full text of the documents to quickly find what they need.

To add more security to the app, users can add a scan of their face or fingerprint every time they unlock the app.

The app is currently available on Android in the US only. Google said the app is in early stages and the company is working on improving it every day.