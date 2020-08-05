Google launches Nearby Share for Android users

05 August 2020 18:40 IST

Android users can now share content with others in proximity, using Nearby Share. They just have to simply tap one device, from a list of near by devices, to share files instantly.

Google on Tuesday launched Nearby Share for Android users to share files seamlessly with other users in close range.

“Our goal was to make sure that for each Android phone combination we can establish a strong and secure connection, so photos and videos are shared quickly,” Daniel Marcos Schwaycer, Product Manager, Android, said in a blog post.

During the sharing process, a sender’s phone emits a Bluetooth Low Energy signal that is picked by the receiver’s phone. It then establishes which type of connection is available on both phones, and what will provide the fastest, most reliable connection.

Device visibility options. | Photo Credit: Google

Generally, Nearby Share connects over Bluetooth to share content. However, if it detects a faster connection, like WiFi Direct or WiFi Hotspot, it upgrades and sends content via higher bands. This enables Nearby Share to work both offline and online.

With Nearby Share, information is fully encrypted on both sender’s as well as receiver’s side. The technology protects privacy and ensures safe data transfers.

Nearby Share is rolled out for phones with Android 6.0 and above. Select devices from Google and Samsung will receive it first, and followed by more smartphones in the Android ecosystem over the next few weeks, Schwaycer said.

Also, in the coming months, Nearby Share will work with Chromebooks for swift file sharing between an Android phone and a Chromebook, he added.