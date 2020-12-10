Google launches health research app, partners with Harvard for first study

The first study in the Google Health Studies app is said to focus on respiratory illness, including COVID-19 and influenza.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google launched a new health research app, Google Health Studies, for research institutions to connect with potential study participants.

The app allows android users to take part in health studies by answering survey questions and providing relevant data.

The first study in the Google Health Studies app is said to focus on respiratory illness, including COVID-19 and influenza.

Also read | Google launches simulator to help researchers develop quantum algorithms

Google said, while building the app, it focused on keeping information of the participants private, safe and secure.

When participants use the app, their data is protected, encrypted and stored securely, Google said in a blog post.

Users participating in the study can see what data is being contributed, and when and why it’s shared. Google assured that study data will be used only after consent of the volunteers, and that it will not be sold to advertisers or used to show ads.

Partnership with Harvard Medical School

The Mountain View-based firm has partnered with Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital for its first study on respiratory illnesses.

The study, open to adults in the U.S., will focus on identifying how these illnesses evolve in communities and differ across risk factors such as age, and activities such as travel. The participants will be asked to regularly self-report how they feel, symptoms they may be experiencing, any preventive measures they’ve taken, and other additional information such as COVID-19 or influenza test results.

Also read | Google brings Apple Music to its smart speakers and displays

"With COVID-19 emerging alongside seasonal respiratory pathogens, research is now needed more than ever to develop more effective treatments and mitigation strategies,” said John Brownstein, professor at Harvard Medical School and Chief Innovation Officer of Boston Children’s Hospital, in a statement.

The study uses privacy technology to keep personal data stored on the device, and allows researchers to discover aggregate insights based on encrypted, combined updates from many devices. Researchers in this study can examine trends to understand the link between mobility and the spread of COVID-19.