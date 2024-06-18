Google announced the launch of the Gemini chatbot app in India, with support for English as well as nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Android device users can download the Gemini app through the Google Play Store, or opt-in through Google Assistant. iOS access is expected in the coming weeks.

Gemini Advanced will support the same languages and is powered by Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro model, its most advanced one for now.

“With a massive 1 million token context window, Gemini Advanced now boasts the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide. This allows it to process and understand vast amounts of information, from lengthy documents (up to 1,500 pages) and emails to even hours of video and extensive codebases in the near future,” said Google’s Amar Subramanya, Vice President, Engineering, Gemini Experiences, in a company blog post.

With Gemini Advanced, users will be able to use AI to process multiple large documents; they can upload up to 1,500 pages, or they can summarise 100 emails.

Gemini will also be coming to Google messages, in English, on Android devices with 6GB of RAM or more.

“Now, whether you need to plan a game night, create a recipe with specific ingredients, or craft a social media caption, Gemini is available on the go. The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless,” said Google, adding that it was working towards a “truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant.”

While Gemini can generate content in a matter of seconds, the technology powering it is still experimental and the chatbot is prone to making mistakes or throwing out non-existent material that is not backed up by research.

To combat misinformation, Google has provided a way for people to double-check Gemini’s responses to see if they are backed up by results on the web.