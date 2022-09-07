Google to launch Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 on October 6

Buyers can get the new devices on launch day itself, at GoogleStore.com and physical stores in New York City

Reuters
September 07, 2022 10:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet Inc.'s Google will on October 6 launch the Pixel 7 and its first smartwatch as the company prepares to take on a new line of rival products from Apple Inc. which is expected on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google's new devices would be available for purchase from the launch day onwards at GoogleStore.com and at its physical stores in the New York City area, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the latest iteration of Google's custom mobile chip called Tensor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch event will take place at 10 am ET (2 pm GMT) in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Google had offered a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 smartphones and the Pixel Watch during its I/O event in May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
electronics
PDAs and smartphones
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app