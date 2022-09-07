Technology

Google to launch Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 on October 6

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet Inc.'s Google will on October 6 launch the Pixel 7 and its first smartwatch as the company prepares to take on a new line of rival products from Apple Inc. which is expected on Wednesday.

Google's new devices would be available for purchase from the launch day onwards at GoogleStore.com and at its physical stores in the New York City area, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the latest iteration of Google's custom mobile chip called Tensor.

The launch event will take place at 10 am ET (2 pm GMT) in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York.

Google had offered a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 smartphones and the Pixel Watch during its I/O event in May.


