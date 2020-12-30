Google latest update in Pixel disables astrophotography for ultrawide lens

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G can no longer click wide astrophotography shots after the company disabled the feature in the latest Google Camera 8.1 update.
The update rolled out last month removed the device’s ability to use ultrawide lens to capture night shots of the sky with Google’s Night Sight tab in Google Camera.
The search giant updated its support page to inform about the development.
“On Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, astrophotography only works on zoom settings equal to or greater than 1x,” the documents reads.
However, Google did not mention as to why it removed the astrophotography feature.
Users of these smartphones could earlier switch to the ultrawide lens by tapping the “.6x” option or by pinching out for Astrophotography. The feature let users take pictures of the sky with a 107-degree field of view.
But now a message tells users to zoom to 1x for Astrophotography. The latest update allows wider lens in regular Night Sight, barring astrophotography images.
Users who wish to continue using the astrophotography feature in ultrawide lens can uninstall updates and move back to the older 7.6 version.
