Google has laid off more employees: Report

April 30, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Google has confirmed that it let go of more employees as part of its business reorganisation but did not confirm the number of affected staff members, their teams, or what they did at the company, reported TechCrunch.

Reports of the layoffs this week varied wildly, as reporters cited social media posts by people who claimed to be laid off employees who worked on Google’s Flutter, Dart, and Python teams.

In its statement to TechCrunch, Google downplayed the layoffs and explained they were meant to streamline the company and reduce bureaucracy so that workers could be more efficient.

Those impacted by the layoffs will have the chance to apply to Google’s other open roles, said TechCrunch.

The outlet reported that around 50 people could have been laid off, based on a regulatory filing submitted by Google.

In its recent earnings report, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced its first-ever dividend and a $70 billion share buyback after its results exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Alphabet’s market cap also crossed $2 trillion.

