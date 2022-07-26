Google just improved Workspace Apps for larger Android devices 

With keyboard shortcuts, drag-and-drop between apps, and side-by Drive windows, Google has made using Workspace a whole lot easier

With a view to enhancing the user experience on tablets and devices with larger screens, Google has released updates to its Workspace and personal accounts.

The updates that will be rolling out in the coming weeks include, drag-and-drop between Workspace apps, opening side-by-side Drive windows and keyboard shortcuts.

Earlier this year Android introduced a software update, 12L, for devices with bigger screens like tablets. Later at its I/O event, Google further announced plans to update more than 20 apps for tablets to take full advantage of the extra screen real estate. Now, the plans seem to be bearing fruit.

Drag-and-drop for files will allow an easier path for transferring information while multitasking. It will give users the opportunity to easily drag text or images from apps like Chrome and Sheets and drop the content into existing spreadsheets or documents.

The feature will also make adding images to Drive a whole lot easier.

Opening side-by-side Drive windows, another useful addition, can be used simply by selecting the three-dot menu on any Drive file and tapping on the “Open in new window” option.

Finally, to make better use of connected keyboards, familiar keyboard shortcuts such as select, copy, paste and undo will now be available on Drive, Docs and Slides.