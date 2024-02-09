Google Joins C2PA to combat digital misinformation and deep fakes

February 09, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

In a significant stride towards enhancing transparency in digital content, Google has officially joined the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) as a steering committee member.

C2PA, a global standards body, focuses on certifying the provenance of digital content to combat misinformation and promote transparency.In the fight against misinformation, especially with the emergence of AI-enabled voice cloning technology, Adobe and C2PA actively collaborate to ensure transparency in audio content.

Google’s involvement in C2PA is particularly noteworthy as it strengthens the adoption of Content Credentials, C2PA’s technical standard for tamper-resistant metadata attached to digital content.

This metadata provides crucial information about when and how the content was created or modified. Alongside industry leaders such as Adobe, BBC, Intel, Microsoft, Publicis Groupe, Sony, and Truepic, Google will actively contribute to the development of C2PA’s technical standards.

Moreover, Google, including its platform YouTube, will explore the integration of Content Credentials into its products and services. This move aims to drive awareness about the importance of verifying digital content, especially in the context of global elections and the escalating threat of misinformation.

Dana Rao, General Counsel and Chief Trust Officer at Adobe and Co-founder of C2PA, emphasized the urgency of increasing trust in the digital ecosystem, particularly during critical events like elections. Google’s membership is considered a pivotal milestone in the collective effort to combat misinformation at scale, with Content Credentials playing a crucial role in establishing transparency.

Laurie Richardson, VP of Trust and Safety at Google, highlighted the company’s responsible approach to AI, focusing on collaboration within the industry to enhance transparency around digital content. Google’s participation in the steering committee signifies its commitment to leveraging the latest version of the C2PA standard and building on existing initiatives in this space, including Google DeepMind’s SynthID and YouTube’s efforts to denote altered or synthetic content.

The partnership with Google is expected to accelerate the global adoption of Content Credentials, contributing to a safer and more transparent digital ecosystem. The C2PA’s open standards, with support from industry leaders like Google, aim to provide consumers with a reliable and universal way to understand and interpret digital content.

