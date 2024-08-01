GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google is working on removing AI deepfakes from its search results

The search giant shared that past updates had reduced exposure to explicit image results for queries around deepfakes by over 70% this year

Published - August 01, 2024 11:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is upgrading its safety features to make them easier to remove deepfakes from search.

FILE PHOTO: Google is upgrading its safety features to make them easier to remove deepfakes from search. | Photo Credit: AP

Google is upgrading its safety features to make them easier to remove deepfakes from search while also preventing them from showing up higher in search results. While users can request for the removal of explicit deepfakes successfully, Google now wants to make the process easier by automatically filtering out related search results and reporting them as well as other similar or duplicate images. 

Google will also demote websites that repeatedly contain AI deepfakes in their search ranking. 

Google is showing fewer AI-generated search results

In a blog, making the announcement, Google product manager Emma Higham said, “This approach has worked well for other types of harmful content, and our testing shows that it will be a valuable way to reduce fake explicit content in search results.” 

The search giant shared that past updates reduced exposure to explicit image results for queries around deepfakes by over 70% this year. “With these changes, people can read about the impact deepfakes are having on society, rather than see pages with actual non-consensual fake images,” she said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier, in May, Google began removing advertisers who were promoting deepfake porn services. In 2022, it also expanded the types of content around “doxxing” so they could be removed and started to blur sexually explicit imagery by default in August 2023. 

Non-consensual AI deepfakes have become an increasing cause of concern for tech firms. Meta was recently investigated by its Oversight Board for failing to handle sexually explicit deepfakes of real women adequately. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.