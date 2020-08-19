Google is the top cloud service provider for retailers, report says

19 August 2020 16:42 IST

Google’s strength in advertising and search, along with computing and storage support for clients in retail sector, has put the company’s cloud service on top.

Google Cloud is the cloud service provider for retailers, according to market intelligence firm Canalys. The company has outperformed overall market leader Amazon Web Services.

“Google Cloud is the leading cloud provider in the retail space due to its vertically-aligned strategy, technology and support teams,” Canalys said.

The research firm assessed cloud service providers’ performance in retail and ecommerce sectors based on their vertical-specific solutions, clients, technology partnerships and overall strategies to identify a leader.

“Retailers need proof that their cloud service provider can support them not just by growing, but also by driving platform innovation,” said Blake Murray, Research Analyst at Canalys.

“A provider that has specialized support teams and an ecosystem of partners innovating on its behalf gives customers confidence in the relationship”.

Retail had been one of the core segments of Google’s cloud service. The search giant has established worldwide partnerships in providing different solutions and aggressively hired talent to increase its resources.

It has recently expanded its partnership with Best Buy to provide multi-year data enterprise platform. Google is also offering its cloud services to the world’s leading retailers, including Costco, Germany-based Metro and Target.

Retailers have relied on their ecommerce capabilities and many have shifted to online selling amid the stringent social distancing norms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the growth in ecommerce, retailers are looking to cloud service providers to support and grow their businesses and equip them with key technologies.

The overall technology capability of a retailer is what will define its success as digital is applied everywhere from customer experience to cost optimization, said Alex Smith, Senior Director at Canalys.