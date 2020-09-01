Google is showing TikTok-like videos in its news feed

Discover hosted video content created by TikTok’s Indian rival Trell and Google’s own Tangi.

Google is testing a TikTok-like short videos feature as part of its news feed for users to find information.

Called Google Discover, and appearing on the home page of Google app, the feature provides news updates to users based on their past searches and web activities.

According to 9to5Google, Discover hosted video content created by TikTok’s Indian rival Trell and Google’s own Tangi, a video-making platform that allows users to make 60-seconds long videos.

These short videos open in the default web browser of the users’ devices. A logo appears in the top-left corner, while the video name appears at the bottom. Users can also hide any video clip from the menu, mute or unmute the audio and share the videos.

It is not clear how widely this will be rolled out or the criteria Google uses to highlight content.

Discover appears at the bottom left in the Google app. It displays the articles related to users’ hobbies and interests without them searching for it.