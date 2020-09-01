Google is showing TikTok-like videos in its news feed

Google is testing a TikTok-like short videos feature as part of its news feed for users to find information.
Called Google Discover, and appearing on the home page of Google app, the feature provides news updates to users based on their past searches and web activities.
According to 9to5Google, Discover hosted video content created by TikTok’s Indian rival Trell and Google’s own Tangi, a video-making platform that allows users to make 60-seconds long videos.
These short videos open in the default web browser of the users’ devices. A logo appears in the top-left corner, while the video name appears at the bottom. Users can also hide any video clip from the menu, mute or unmute the audio and share the videos.
It is not clear how widely this will be rolled out or the criteria Google uses to highlight content.
Discover appears at the bottom left in the Google app. It displays the articles related to users’ hobbies and interests without them searching for it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath