GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google is showing fewer AI-generated search results

The AI Overviews feature which was launched earlier in May gained notoriety after showing up strange results like recommending glue on pizza and eating rocks

Updated - July 18, 2024 02:50 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 02:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is throwing up AI-generated search results less frequently now since the past few weeks, a study has found.

FILE PHOTO: Google is throwing up AI-generated search results less frequently now since the past few weeks, a study has found. | Photo Credit: AP

Google is throwing up AI-generated search results less frequently now since the past few weeks, a study has found. The numbers collected by an SEO company called BrightEdge showed that AI Overviews fell in search by 11 percent on June 1 to 7 percent on June 30. There was also a big drop in citations from Reddit and Quora in search. 

The AI Overviews feature which was launched earlier in May gained notoriety after showing up strange results like recommending glue on pizza and eating rocks, after picking up jokes from Reddit and the satirical news website, The Onion. 

Google then made changes saying it was limiting the usage of user-generated content in AI Overviews and adding guardrails to detect illogical queries that shouldn’t have AI Overviews.

A Google spokesperson has responded to the study telling The Verge that the methodology used was flawed and did not reflect their own internal findings. The study did not differentiate between users who had opted for the ‘AI Overviews & More’ feature and those who hadn’t. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google set to bring ads in search AI Overviews

They added that AI Overviews only appears for users who have chosen Google’s experimental Search Labs feature and won’t show up for others. Meanwhile, BrightEdge stated that they had been tracking users who had opted for AI Overviews only. 

Google’s launch of AI Overviews was an effort to compete with AI-powered chatbots and search engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity. 

It appears that the Sundar Pichai-led company has no plans to halt the feature yet. The spokesperson added that AI Overviews did provide more value and they will continue to finetune them to include better results. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.