Google is paying Apple to stay out of the search business, a lawsuit alleges

In return, Apple would give preferential treatment to Google for all Apple devices and both the companies will hold regular secret meetings, according to the lawsuit filed.

A lawsuit filed in California complained that Google is paying Apple to stay out of the search engine business.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The complaint stated that Google would share it's search profits with Apple and also make multi-billion-dollar payments towards Apple for not competing in the search business, according to a release by Alioto, a law firm participating in the lawsuit.

In return, Apple would give preferential treatment to Google for all Apple devices and both the companies will hold regular secret meetings.

The complaint highlighted that both the technology companies have planned to suppress the competition by acquiring the potential competitors due to which the advertising rates are higher than they would be in a competitive system.

Also Read | Google under new EU antitrust investigation

It has urged for legal action prohibiting the non-compete agreement between Google and Apple.