Google is giving a facelift to its search on mobile

The change will bring information into focus and make text easier to read, Google explained.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google has decided to change the way search results appear on users’ mobile devices. The tech giant’s redesign is focused on simplifying search in a way people get results faster and more easily, the company said in a January 22 blog post on Google’s The Keyword titled, ‘A Google designer takes us inside Search’s mobile redesign’.

“We started with organising web pages, but now there’s so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of,” Aileen Cheng, designer who led the visual redesign said in the blog.

The change will bring information into focus and make text easier to read, Google explained. So, the redesign is in a way a design based relaying information as clearly and quickly as possible.

To make text easier to read, Google has added larger and bolder text along with the results and section titles. The update also includes Google’s own font.

“Bringing consistency to when and how we use fonts in Search was important, too, which helps people parse information more efficiently,” Cheng said.

Also Read: Here’s what Indians searched for on Google in 2020

In addition to this, the search results will take more of the width of the screen after Google minimised use of shadows. The company said it will highlight more important information intentionally so that users don’t miss out on any due to distraction.

Cheng said they’re giving a ‘Googley’ feeling in the redesign by adding roundness to icons and imagery.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” Cheng said. “I find it really refreshing. To me, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

With the redesign, the company once again points out its focus is on content and images, with a clean and simple background. The update will roll out soon. Google did not give any update on its desktop version.