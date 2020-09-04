Google is allowing users to pay for parking via Maps in the U.S.

The search giant is working with Passport, a transportation software company to introduce the new option for parking payment.

Google will be enabling a feature that will allow users to pay for parking via Maps app. The feature has been developed to eliminate the need for physical touch on ticketing machines.

Drivers can now pay for parking with Google Pay as they approach their destination, when navigating with Google Maps on iOS or Android. They can also visit pay.google.com/parking to pay from their phone’s browser.

“This effort improves convenience while also reducing the need to physically touch parking meters or ticketing machines in light of the current global pandemic,” said Gina Fiandaca, Assistant City Manager of Austin.

The search giant is working with Passport, a transportation software company to introduce the new option for parking payment. As of now, they have rolled out this feature in Austin, Texas, but the two companies are working to make it widely available to more areas in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to work with Passport to help drivers in Austin pay for parking more quickly and conveniently right from Google Maps,” said Vishal Dutta, Product Manager, Google Maps.

People using Google Maps app can tap “Pay for Parking” when they arrive at their destination. They have to enter some required information, like parking zone number, parking space number and the vehicle details.