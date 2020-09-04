Google is allowing users to pay for parking via Maps in the U.S.

Google will be enabling a feature that will allow users to pay for parking via Maps app. The feature has been developed to eliminate the need for physical touch on ticketing machines.
Drivers can now pay for parking with Google Pay as they approach their destination, when navigating with Google Maps on iOS or Android. They can also visit pay.google.com/parking to pay from their phone’s browser.
“This effort improves convenience while also reducing the need to physically touch parking meters or ticketing machines in light of the current global pandemic,” said Gina Fiandaca, Assistant City Manager of Austin.
The search giant is working with Passport, a transportation software company to introduce the new option for parking payment. As of now, they have rolled out this feature in Austin, Texas, but the two companies are working to make it widely available to more areas in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
“We’re excited to work with Passport to help drivers in Austin pay for parking more quickly and conveniently right from Google Maps,” said Vishal Dutta, Product Manager, Google Maps.
People using Google Maps app can tap “Pay for Parking” when they arrive at their destination. They have to enter some required information, like parking zone number, parking space number and the vehicle details.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath