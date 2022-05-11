Google I/O 2022 | What to expect at the developers’ conference

During the two-day hybrid event the search giant is expected to make several software and hardware announcements.

Google I/O 2022, the company’s annual developers’ conference is scheduled to commence on May 11 at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST). During the two-day hybrid event the search giant is expected to make several software and hardware announcements.

The California-based company could reveal a wristwear device – Pixel Watch, a mid-range smartphone – Pixel 6a, and wireless earbuds – Pixel Buds Pro. In software, the tech firm is expected to give more details on its next Android OS version – Android 13, Wear OS, among others.

Software

The company may focus on the development of Android 13. This month, it released Android 13’s beta 2, along with new features and APIs for developers. The next version of Android may not be a major overhaul like Android 12, which had many new features including the Material You interface.

Android 13 will go through more testing, with more beta builds scheduled to release in the coming months before the final version of the OS is released. The next major version of Google’s mobile operating system could have themed app icons, better support for multilingual users, native support for Bluetooth LE audio, and improved privacy features, according to several reports. Google is expected to provide more details on the OS during the conference.

The search giant could also offer updates on its Wear OS, which powers third-party smartwatches like Fossil and Samsung. The Wear OS 3, in collaboration with Samsung, brings the best of Wear and Tizen into a single, unified platform, for compatible smartwatches, according to Google. Its features include faster app start up, longer battery life, new navigation capabilities, a customisable home screen carousel with Tiles from different apps, as well as redesigned and improved Maps and Assistant are being, among others.

Hardware

Google could uncover its first and long-rumoured smartwatch at the conference. The device may be named Pixel Watch as Google has filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark Pixel Watch, according to a 9to5Google report.

The smartwatch, based on leaked images of a prototype device, would probably feature a round, near-bezel less design with a rotating crown, a built-in speaker and swappable wristbands, as per an Android Central report.

The smartwatch appears similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch(46mm) and Apple Watch (40mm), two of its main rivals. It is expected to be powered by Wear OS 3, which Google has developed in collaboration with Samsung. The smartwatch will expand the company’s line-up of wristwear offerings that currently feature only Fitbit devices after its $2.1 billion acquisition of the fitness device maker.

Next, the Pixel 6a, positioned as a mid-range smartphone with a pure Android experience, would likely be different from its predecessors – Pixel 5a and 4a. The smartphone could retain the Tensor chip powering the two Pixel 6 series smartphones launched in October last year, however, may feature a 12-megapixel main rear camera instead of its bigger sibling’s 50-megapixel main camera sensor, according to a 9to5Google report. Three Pixel smartphones were spotted in recent Federal Communications Commission filings, including the 6a, as per a report by MySmartPrice.

Moving on to Pixel Buds Pro, a set of rumoured wireless earbuds, which could make an appearance, according to Jon Prosser. Wireless earbuds in the form of Pixel Buds Pro, with advanced features like active noise cancellation, would expand Google’s earwear portfolio as the company has discounted its Pixel Buds second generation. It currently offers only Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds, which were launched last year.

Other announcements

The developer keynote, which would follow the Google keynote, is expected to provide the latest updates on developer products and platforms from Google Developers. Additionally, details on AR developer tools, including updates to ARCore, Google’s AR platform for developers, would be made available. For Google Play Store, the firm would present new features designed to help optimise acquisition, engagement, and monetisation, and build safer apps. Several other announcements on products like Chrome OS, Google Pay, Google Home, Google Maps, Google Assistant, among others are slated for the two-day conference.