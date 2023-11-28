Google investigates as Drive users complain of missing files

November 28, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

A Google employee on the company’s support page said that they are investigating reports of an issue “impacting a limited subset of Drive for desktop users”, noting it is a sync issue for Google Drive desktop versions 84.0.0.0 through 84.0.4.0.

Google has also advised users to avoid making changes to the root/data folder until the root cause of the problem is resolved.

Google Drive users meanwhile are reporting that recent files stored in the cloud have suddenly disappeared. Some users reported that their cloud service reverted to a storage snapshot as it was around April-May 2023, resulting in the loss of data.

Google Drive is a cloud-based storage service that allows users to store and access files from their logged in devices. The service is part of Google Workspace and is used by organisations and individual users to allow multiple devices to access files, without the need to physically transfer them.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Hi, my Google Drive files suddenly disappeared. The Drive literally went back to condition in May 2023. data from May until today disappeared, and the folder structure went back to status in May”, a user posted on the company’s support page.

Users further reported that activity logs on impacted accounts do not show any recent changes, indicating that users did not accidentally delete them.

While some users have offline repositories with the missing data, others pointed out that offline caches are also useless as no methods exist to restore access to the data within them.

Users facing problems in accessing their cloud data are advised not to try to resolve the problem themself, and contact Google Support to open a new case and monitor the official updates from the company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.