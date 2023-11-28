HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google investigates as Drive users complain of missing files

Google said it is investigating Google Drive user’s reports claiming months’ worth of their personal files are missing from the cloud service

November 28, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google has advised users to avoid making changes to the root/data folder until the root cause of the problem is resolved.

Google has advised users to avoid making changes to the root/data folder until the root cause of the problem is resolved. | Photo Credit: AP

A Google employee on the company’s support page said that they are investigating reports of an issue “impacting a limited subset of Drive for desktop users”, noting it is a sync issue for Google Drive desktop versions 84.0.0.0 through 84.0.4.0.

Google has also advised users to avoid making changes to the root/data folder until the root cause of the problem is resolved.

Google Drive users meanwhile are reporting that recent files stored in the cloud have suddenly disappeared. Some users reported that their cloud service reverted to a storage snapshot as it was around April-May 2023, resulting in the loss of data.

ALSO READ
Google in talks to invest $4 million in BharatGPT-maker

Google Drive is a cloud-based storage service that allows users to store and access files from their logged in devices. The service is part of Google Workspace and is used by organisations and individual users to allow multiple devices to access files, without the need to physically transfer them.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Hi, my Google Drive files suddenly disappeared. The Drive literally went back to condition in May 2023. data from May until today disappeared, and the folder structure went back to status in May”, a user posted on the company’s support page.

Users further reported that activity logs on impacted accounts do not show any recent changes, indicating that users did not accidentally delete them.

While some users have offline repositories with the missing data, others pointed out that offline caches are also useless as no methods exist to restore access to the data within them.

Users facing problems in accessing their cloud data are advised not to try to resolve the problem themself, and contact Google Support to open a new case and monitor the official updates from the company.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.