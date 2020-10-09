Google introduces security alert feature, guest mode in Assistant

09 October 2020 13:30 IST

Any security threat detection will be displayed within the user’s Google app to help them attend to it.

Google is introducing an alert feature to let users know of any security threat. It will also be introducing an incognito-like guest mode in Google Assistant.

Any security threat detection will be displayed within the user’s Google app to help them attend to it – they will not have to check email or phone alerts.

“The new alerts are resistant to spoofing, so you can always be sure they're coming from us,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, VP, Product and Privacy.

Advertising

Advertising

The company will start rolling out the feature in the coming weeks to the US, and plans to expand globally early next year.

The search giant will also be introducing a guest mode in Google Assistant in the coming weeks. In this mode, a user’s interactions with virtual assistant won’t be saved to their account. They can turn it on with an easy voice command when they do not want any private interactions to be recorded in their accounts, and turn it off at any time.

Users can also delete their records stored in the Assistant by voice command. Google has also added more answers to common questions about security and privacy that the Assistant will answer instantly. The company estimates that it answers more than 3 million privacy and security questions per month, globally.