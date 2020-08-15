Google introduces new platform for Chrome OS developers

15 August 2020 12:26 IST

The platform is an open-source online destination for all developers to access information needed to develop apps in Android, Linux or the web.

Google has launched a new platform for Chrome OS developers to access information and tools for app and game development.

ChromeOS.dev will feature latest news, product announcements, technical documentation and code samples. It will be available as a dedicated resource, in English and Spanish, for technical developers, designers, and product managers, Google said in a blog post.

Developers can also get information on user interface components, navigation, fonts, and layouts while building apps and games for Chrome OS.

Developers will be able to test apps using Android Emulator, which removes the need for any other physical hardware for testing, Google said.

Developers using Chrome OS M81 and higher can deploy and test apps directly on their Chromebooks, without switching to developer mode or connecting different devices via USB, it added.

Customizable Linux Terminal. | Photo Credit: Google

The Linux (Beta) on Chrome OS Terminal offers integrated tabs and shortcuts for easy multitasking when managing different tasks and switching between multiple projects. In addition, developers will be working with a redesigned settings tab, and can customise their terminals with themes.