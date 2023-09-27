Google introduces earthquake alerts for Android users in India

September 27, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Google on Wednesday announced an Android Earthquake Alerts System to provide early warning alerts to users about earthquakes in their area.

Google said it consulted with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC) to develop alerts, which are already up and running in other countries. The alerts will also be available in Indian languages which are already supported by Android.

Google India noted that Android smartphones’ accelerometers can act as “mini seismometers” which can detect the beginning of a quake when the phone is plugged in and charging. When many phones pick up these tremors, the company’s server collects the data to check whether an earthquake is taking place, and what its magnitude and epicentre could be. Alerts are then sent out to users.

“Internet signals travel at the speed of light, much faster than the propagation of earthquake shaking through the ground, so the alerts often reach phones several seconds before severe shaking does,” said Google India’s press release.

Earthquake alerts will come in a few days to India-based users with Android 5 and above. To receive these alerts, users need internet connectivity and must enable their location settings, as well as the Earthquake Alerts. However, there is also an option to turn off these alerts.

The system additionally uses Google Search to share safety information and relevant news when users access the internet to check if an earthquake took place near them.

“In India, we have been working closely with the NDMA to provide users with helpful safety information about natural disasters such as floods and cyclones on Google Search and Maps. We’re proud to further our association with the NDMA, along with the NSC, to bring the Android Earthquake Alerts system to India,” said Google India.