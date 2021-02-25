Google, Intel partner to speed up cloud native 5G deployment

25 February 2021 11:30 IST

The search giant said in a blog post that partnering across the telecommunications stack will help it decrease cost and time-to-market needed for telecommunications industry to shift to cloud-native 5G.

Google and Intel have teamed to develop cloud-based solutions for communication service providers to accelerate their deployment of 5G and network edge solutions.

It can also open new lines of business for communication service providers as they deliver cloud-native 5G for enterprises, it added.

“The next wave of network transformation is fuelled by 5G and is driving a rapid transition to cloud-native technologies,” Dan Rodriguez, VP - Network Platforms Group at Intel said in statement.

Under the partnership, Google and Intel will focus on accelerating the deployment of Virtualized RAN (vRAN) and Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) solutions. The two tech giants plan to do so by providing infrastructure and hardware and launching new lab environments for innovation on cloud-native 5G.

Google said vRAN can benefit operators through improved network performance and spectral efficiency, cost efficiencies, and flexible deployment models. It will also give communications service providers stringent network, and timing.

With the new Network Functions Validation lab, Google and Intel intend to support vendors in testing, optimizing, and validating their core network functions running on Google Cloud’s Anthos for Telecom platform.