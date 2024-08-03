ADVERTISEMENT

Google inks licensing deal with Character.AI, hires its cofounders

Published - August 03, 2024 09:30 am IST

Character.AI's founders Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, along with other members of its research team, will also join Google

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Chatbot maker Character.AI said it has entered into an agreement with Google. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chatbot maker Character.AI said it has entered into an agreement with Alphabet's Google, allowing it a non-exclusive license for Character.AI's current large language model technology.

Character.AI's founders Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, along with other members of its research team, will also join Google, the company said in a blog, adding that Dominic Perella, Character.AI's general counsel, will become the interim CEO.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

