ADVERTISEMENT

Google Image results filled with AI images, users complain

Updated - October 09, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Users have complained that Google Image search results are filled with AI images or synthetic graphics, rather than verified and informative media

The Hindu Bureau

The search results for baby animals included a number of AI-generated or synthetic images and graphics | Photo Credit: Google Chrome

Google Image results for several search terms are showing hyper-realistic AI-generated images and graphics alongside genuine photos - without flagging the incorrect results, raising fears about misleading users and spreading false information.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, multiple users on X shared a graphic claiming that when looking up photos of a baby peacock on Google, they saw AI-generated images of the chicks that looked nothing like reality.

Another search result also shows AI images or other synthetically created graphics being included in image results | Photo Credit: Google Chrome

Google’s Gemini will be included in Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans

The Hindu also noticed several inaccurate images when looking up baby peacocks, as well as other baby animals. However, images of celebrities such as Elon Musk and Donald Trump yielded accurate photos, as well as place names such as Gaza and Tel Aviv.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google is injecting more AI-generated results and summaries into its search platforms, in spite of earlier issues with accuracy and safety.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While large AI companies have committed to better watermarking techniques and identifying images made with their text-to-image tools, invisible watermarks may not be immediately noticed by users rapidly scrolling through pages of images.

Google’s search engine’s latest AI injection will answer voiced questions about video and photos

Some users suggested customising Google image searches to exclude results from before 2022, to cut out the images created with generative AI. For reference, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was introduced to the public in late 2022.

However, this approach could also filter out more recent news updates and media that internet users may require.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US