Google Image results filled with AI images, users complain

Users have complained that Google Image search results are filled with AI images or synthetic graphics, rather than verified and informative media

Updated - October 09, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The search results for baby animals included a number of AI-generated or synthetic images and graphics

The search results for baby animals included a number of AI-generated or synthetic images and graphics | Photo Credit: Google Chrome

Google Image results for several search terms are showing hyper-realistic AI-generated images and graphics alongside genuine photos - without flagging the incorrect results, raising fears about misleading users and spreading false information.

For example, multiple users on X shared a graphic claiming that when looking up photos of a baby peacock on Google, they saw AI-generated images of the chicks that looked nothing like reality.

Another search result also shows AI images or other synthetically created graphics being included in image results

Another search result also shows AI images or other synthetically created graphics being included in image results | Photo Credit: Google Chrome

Google’s Gemini will be included in Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Frontline plans

The Hindu also noticed several inaccurate images when looking up baby peacocks, as well as other baby animals. However, images of celebrities such as Elon Musk and Donald Trump yielded accurate photos, as well as place names such as Gaza and Tel Aviv.

Google is injecting more AI-generated results and summaries into its search platforms, in spite of earlier issues with accuracy and safety.

While large AI companies have committed to better watermarking techniques and identifying images made with their text-to-image tools, invisible watermarks may not be immediately noticed by users rapidly scrolling through pages of images.

Google’s search engine’s latest AI injection will answer voiced questions about video and photos

Some users suggested customising Google image searches to exclude results from before 2022, to cut out the images created with generative AI. For reference, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was introduced to the public in late 2022.

However, this approach could also filter out more recent news updates and media that internet users may require.

Published - October 09, 2024 11:58 am IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

