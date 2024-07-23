GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Gemini’s multiple voices feature soon in Android phones

Currently, this will be available for just Android devices with no update expected for the iOS app and web client

Published - July 23, 2024 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is reportedly planning to test multiple voices for their Gemini model and rolling out a new one just for their Android devices.

FILE PHOTO: Google is reportedly planning to test multiple voices for their Gemini model and rolling out a new one just for their Android devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is reportedly planning to test multiple voices for their Gemini model and rolling out a new one just for their Android devices. A report from 9to5Google has revealed that Google Gemini will introduce a new female voice today. While the chatbot’s voice feature was launched with just one voice, at the Google I/O 2024 event this year, the company announced that they will expand this to ten natural sounding options for users.

The new voice will also be more natural sounding than the robotic intonation there is now. Currently, this will be available for just Android devices with no update expected for the iOS app and web client. 

Google Gemini could soon play music from third-party apps on Android devices: Report  

While Google will not be replacing Google Assistant with Gemini’s voice assistant yet, the variety of options could compel users to try them. 

Gemini has also been introduced in other ways to make the chatbot more accessible for users. Following a recent update, users can now speak with Gemini even with the phone lock screen on. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

