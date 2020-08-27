Google forays into hospitality business with Nest Hub

To access all services, guests would not be required to sign into the device and no activity will be linked to the personal account.

Google on Wednesday said it has partnered with hotels to provide contactless stay for guests through its touch-free room control solutions.

With Nest Hub smart display in every room, guests can ask the voice assistant to schedule a wakeup call, request amenities from the hotel, make enquires, and book services. Moreover, it also enables visitors to alter room settings such as changing the room temperature, adjusting the light, turning TV on/off without even lifting a finger.

“With Google’s new hospitality solution, we are partnering with hotels of every size to bring the best of Google to your hotel while also helping make your stay more contactless,” Google said in a blog post.

Guests can ask questions such as- “Hey Google, what time does the pool close?”, or “Hey Google, ask my hotel for extra towels,” to get answers to questions and avail facilities.

They can also use Nest Hub for hands-free, in-room entertainment. Visitors can access YouTube to find news, music, and exercise videos, all by voice command. Besides, the personal phone can be connected via Bluetooth to play its own soundtracks and, volume and song settings can be changed through Google Assistant, hands-free.

To assess the customer satisfaction level, Google has added a mid-stay survey that will notify the hotel if something is going poorly. Before going out, guests can look up on weather forecasts, find updated hours for restaurants and make reservations, and seek information related to COVID-19.

Google claims to protect privacy as guests will not have to sign into the device to access all services. Also, no activity will be linked to their personal account. Guests can also switch off the device’s personal mic.

Once the stay is over, all activities are removed from the device and reset before the next guest checks-in. While leaving, guests have the option to start a fast check out using Google Assistant, eliminating the hassle of standing in line and ensuring quick turnover for the next guest.

“Today you can experience the best of Google at hotels, including Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale, Dr. Wilkinson’s Resort in Calistoga, Gale and Shelborne South Beach in Miami, Gansevoort Meatpacking and Synergy Chelsea in New York City, Hotel Zena, and Viceroy D.C., as well as Village Hotels in the U.K,” Google said.