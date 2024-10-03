Google for India 2024: Google announces key updates for Gemini Live, AI Overviews, Maps and Google Pay

Google on Thursday (October 3, 2024) announced key product updates during the tenth edition of Google for India event in New Delhi, highlighting the company’s commitment and plans for the country.

Google announced Gemini Live in Hindi which is currently available in English with eight more Indian languages to follow.

Google said that more than 40% Indians use voice to access Gemini.

The U.S. based company also expanded the AI Overviews in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi.

For the Google Maps users, there will be two new real-time weather alerts in India.

Google said to remove 170 million fake reviews on Maps, globally.

Indian developers earn over Rs 4,000 crore annually through Google Play, it said.

For businesses and SMBs in the country, Google announced the new AI-digitised menu option in Search. The businesses will now list WhatsApp and text message as chat options in Search.

For Google Pay, the company said that they have disbursed 80% loans in tier 2 towns. It said that more than 5 crore Indians have checked their CIBIL score on Google Pay.

Google Pay will now be able to share Personal loans partnering with Aditya Birla Finance.

Google Pay users can now take Gold loans as the company has announced a collaboration with Muthoot Finance.

Google Pay also said that they have saved Rs 13,000 crore from financial scams since last year.

Google Pay said that it has issued 41 million warnings for fraudulent transactions in India.

Google announced the opening of a Safety Engineering Centre in India.

Google announced the ‘DPI in a Box’ with Ekstep Foundation and Airtel. It will be a plug-and-play model for nations to build their digital infrastructure.