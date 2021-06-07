Google follows Apple, restricts apps from tracking users

The Android maker also will provide an alternate solution for analytics and fraud prevention, in July.

After Apple, Google is now restricting apps to track users for personalised ads.

Android apps will now find it tough to track users as Google will remove advertising ID, for users who have opted out of receiving personalised ads.

"Starting in late 2021, when a user opts out of interest-based advertising or ads personalization, the advertising identifier will not be available," Google said in its support page.

"You will receive a string of zeros in place of the identifier."

The advertising ID is a unique ID for advertising, provided by Google Play services. It gives users better controls and enables them to reset their identifier or opt out of personalised ads within Google Play apps.

It provides developers with a simple, standard system to continue to monetise their apps.

All updates and new apps uploaded to Google Play will be required to use the advertising ID in place of any other device identifiers for any advertising purposes.

"Apps using a persistent ID other than the advertising ID may receive a policy violation warning," Google clarified.

Apps targeting Android 12 will also need to declare a Google Play services normal permission in the manifest file, the search giant said.

The Android maker also will provide an alternate solution for analytics and fraud prevention, in July.

Earlier, Apple has introduced App tracking transparency feature that requires apps to ask for user permission to track their activities across other apps and websites.