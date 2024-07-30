Google fixes glitch in Password Manager affecting 15 million Windows users

Google has apologised for an issue that prevented around 15 million Windows users from finding or saving their passwords. Google noted that the issue started on July 24 and persisted for nearly 18 hours after which it was fixed. The search giant shared that the glitch was due to a “change in product behaviour without proper feature guard.”

Google deployed an interim solution at the time under which users could launch the Chrome browser with a command line flag. They also said that the issue was limited to the M127 version of Google Chrome on Windows.

Users were advised to restart their Google Chrome browser after the fix.

A Forbes report stated that over 3 million Windows users rely on Google Password Manager.

The news come a week after a widespread disruption of Windows systems caused by a bug in a security update done by U.S. cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

