ADVERTISEMENT

Google fixes glitch in Password Manager affecting 15 million Windows users

Updated - July 30, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 12:51 pm IST

They also said that the issue was limited to the M127 version of Google Chrome on Windows

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google has apologised for an issue that prevented around 15 million Windows users from finding or saving their passwords. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has apologised for an issue that prevented around 15 million Windows users from finding or saving their passwords. Google noted that the issue started on July 24 and persisted for nearly 18 hours after which it was fixed. The search giant shared that the glitch was due to a “change in product behaviour without proper feature guard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Google deployed an interim solution at the time under which users could launch the Chrome browser with a command line flag. They also said that the issue was limited to the M127 version of Google Chrome on Windows.

Explained | What are password managers, and can they be hacked?

Users were advised to restart their Google Chrome browser after the fix.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Forbes report stated that over 3 million Windows users rely on Google Password Manager. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The news come a week after a widespread disruption of Windows systems caused by a bug in a security update done by U.S. cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US