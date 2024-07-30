GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google fixes glitch in Password Manager affecting 15 million Windows users

They also said that the issue was limited to the M127 version of Google Chrome on Windows

Updated - July 30, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google has apologised for an issue that prevented around 15 million Windows users from finding or saving their passwords.

FILE PHOTO: Google has apologised for an issue that prevented around 15 million Windows users from finding or saving their passwords. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has apologised for an issue that prevented around 15 million Windows users from finding or saving their passwords. Google noted that the issue started on July 24 and persisted for nearly 18 hours after which it was fixed. The search giant shared that the glitch was due to a “change in product behaviour without proper feature guard.”

Google deployed an interim solution at the time under which users could launch the Chrome browser with a command line flag. They also said that the issue was limited to the M127 version of Google Chrome on Windows.

Explained | What are password managers, and can they be hacked?

Users were advised to restart their Google Chrome browser after the fix.

A Forbes report stated that over 3 million Windows users rely on Google Password Manager. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The news come a week after a widespread disruption of Windows systems caused by a bug in a security update done by U.S. cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.