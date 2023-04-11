ADVERTISEMENT

Google fined $32 million in South Korea for anti-competitive behaviour

April 11, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Google was accused of anti-competitive behaviour, which affected the growth of South Korea’s One Store Co. platform, according to the regulator

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Korean authorities have fined search giant Google $32 million over its anti-competitive behaviour and for stopping a rival platform from growing its own business in the region.

The country’s Fair Trade Commission alleged that Google asked both large and small Korean gaming companies and Chinese gaming companies to launch their games via the Google Play Store on an exclusive basis for better exposure.

ALSO READ
U.S. lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout

A regulator also shared Google company communication as proof to claim that it viewed the One Store Co. - where users can also buy games - as a powerful rival and rising threat, reported Bloomberg.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Google LLC, Google Korea, and Google Asia Pacific were ordered to stop demanding exclusive rights from game companies for their products. They will also be more closely scrutinised by Korea’s FTC in the future.

Google denied the allegations and said that it did not stop other app platforms from competing with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US