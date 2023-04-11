HamberMenu
Google fined $32 million in South Korea for anti-competitive behaviour

Google was accused of anti-competitive behaviour, which affected the growth of South Korea’s One Store Co. platform, according to the regulator

April 11, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Google logo

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

South Korean authorities have fined search giant Google $32 million over its anti-competitive behaviour and for stopping a rival platform from growing its own business in the region.

The country’s Fair Trade Commission alleged that Google asked both large and small Korean gaming companies and Chinese gaming companies to launch their games via the Google Play Store on an exclusive basis for better exposure.

U.S. lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout

A regulator also shared Google company communication as proof to claim that it viewed the One Store Co. - where users can also buy games - as a powerful rival and rising threat, reported Bloomberg.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google LLC, Google Korea, and Google Asia Pacific were ordered to stop demanding exclusive rights from game companies for their products. They will also be more closely scrutinised by Korea’s FTC in the future.

Google denied the allegations and said that it did not stop other app platforms from competing with it.

