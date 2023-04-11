Google fined $32 million in South Korea for anti-competitive behaviour

April 11, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

South Korean authorities have fined search giant Google $32 million over its anti-competitive behaviour and for stopping a rival platform from growing its own business in the region.

The country’s Fair Trade Commission alleged that Google asked both large and small Korean gaming companies and Chinese gaming companies to launch their games via the Google Play Store on an exclusive basis for better exposure.

A regulator also shared Google company communication as proof to claim that it viewed the One Store Co. - where users can also buy games - as a powerful rival and rising threat, reported Bloomberg.

Google LLC, Google Korea, and Google Asia Pacific were ordered to stop demanding exclusive rights from game companies for their products. They will also be more closely scrutinised by Korea’s FTC in the future.

Google denied the allegations and said that it did not stop other app platforms from competing with it.