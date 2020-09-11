Google Finance redesigned to track stocks, market

Google Finance has been redesigned for both desktop and mobile to help users easily find data on stocks, market trends, and relevant news to make better investment decisions.
The search giant has added a feature to group stocks and build ‘Watchlist’ to help users find relevant news, data and earnings details, and to compare market information. In addition, company events and earnings calls can also be tabled to the Google Calendar to stay up-to-date.
“Understanding context is key to making informed investment decisions,” Google said in a blog post. “We’ll make it easy for you to find and compare information by organizing it in a helpful way.”
The search giant has also focussed on increasing the financial literacy of the people. The new version of Google finance will have explanations and descriptions of key terms and stats as the users browse through stock details.
If a user hovers over market cap, they will get a definition of the term with a badge that contains information whether the company is a large-, mid- or small-cap company.
Additionally, it will have bold splashes of colours to differentiate between different stocks. Later this year, Google plans to extend the watchlist to include portfolio features.
With portfolio feature, an individual can create and customize their portfolio, easily track daily gains or losses and review relevant news.
The new Google Finance will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.
