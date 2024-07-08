ADVERTISEMENT

Google fashions its Weather app like Apple’s with 10-day forecast feature

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 11:50 am IST

Those using the Google Weather app will now be able to see calendar dates for the next ten days instead of just seeing the days of the week

The Hindu Bureau

The update may have come as part of the Google app 12.25, reported 9to5Google [File] | Photo Credit: AP

The Google weather app has been updated so that its users can see calendar dates when looking at the weather forecast for the next 10 days, instead of just the days of the week, per a report from 9to5Google.

The update may have come as part of the Google app 12.25, reported the outlet.

Google Pixel 9 may come with a screenshot feature similar to Microsoft’s Recall

Not everyone has a dedicated Google weather app on their Android device, and the calendar dates update does not seem to have come to the web version of Google.

However, as an alternative, Pixel users can also check their Clock app on their device in order to see the present weather forecast in their own city or other locations as well.

