Google fashions its Weather app like Apple’s with 10-day forecast feature

The Google weather app has been updated so that its users can see calendar dates when looking at the weather forecast for the next 10 days, instead of just the days of the week, per a report from 9to5Google.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update may have come as part of the Google app 12.25, reported the outlet.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Not everyone has a dedicated Google weather app on their Android device, and the calendar dates update does not seem to have come to the web version of Google.

However, as an alternative, Pixel users can also check their Clock app on their device in order to see the present weather forecast in their own city or other locations as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.