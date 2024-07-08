GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google fashions its Weather app like Apple’s with 10-day forecast feature

Those using the Google Weather app will now be able to see calendar dates for the next ten days instead of just seeing the days of the week

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The update may have come as part of the Google app 12.25, reported 9to5Google [File]

The update may have come as part of the Google app 12.25, reported 9to5Google [File] | Photo Credit: AP

The Google weather app has been updated so that its users can see calendar dates when looking at the weather forecast for the next 10 days, instead of just the days of the week, per a report from 9to5Google.

The update may have come as part of the Google app 12.25, reported the outlet.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google Pixel 9 may come with a screenshot feature similar to Microsoft’s Recall

Not everyone has a dedicated Google weather app on their Android device, and the calendar dates update does not seem to have come to the web version of Google.

However, as an alternative, Pixel users can also check their Clock app on their device in order to see the present weather forecast in their own city or other locations as well.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.