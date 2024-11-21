 />
Google faces call from DuckDuckGo for new EU probes into tech rule compliance

Alphabet’s Google faced a call on Wednesday for additional investigations into its compliance with landmark European Union rules

Published - November 21, 2024 09:05 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
If companies are found to have breached the DMA it can cost them as much as 10% of their global annual turnover [File]

If companies are found to have breached the DMA it can cost them as much as 10% of their global annual turnover [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alphabet’s Google faced a call on Wednesday for additional investigations into its compliance with landmark European Union rules aimed at reining in Big Tech.

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo, which research company Statista said had a global market share of 0.54% in January this year, urged the European Commission to open three additional investigations.

Under the EU's Digital Markets Act adopted in 2022, Google and six other tech companies are required to make it easier for users to switch to rival services and banned from favouring their products on their platforms, among other obligations.

"The DMA has yet to achieve its full potential, the search market in the EU has seen little movement, and we believe launching formal investigations is the only way to force Google into compliance," Kamyl Bazbaz, DuckDuckGo's senior vice-president for public affairs, wrote in a blog.

The world's most popular internet search engine is already the target of two DMA investigations related to its app store Google Play's rules and whether it discriminates against third-party services on Google search results.

Google, which has said it expects to continue its compliance solutions within the DMA framework, had no immediate comment.

Google could be forced to sell off Chrome by U.S. DOJ: Report

The Commission declined to comment on DuckDuckgo's allegations, saying it was fully committed to ensuring the implementation and enforcement of the DMA.

Bazbaz said one investigation should target Google's proposal to license anonymised search data to rivals directed at European users, saying this data set likely excludes 99% of search queries, effectively making it useless to competitors.

"Google is trying to avoid its legal obligation in the name of privacy, which is ironic coming from the Internet's biggest tracker," Bazbaz said.

He said Google should also be investigated for allegedly failing to comply with the DMA obligations to allow users to easily switch to rival search engines.

If companies are found to have breached the DMA it can cost them as much as 10% of their global annual turnover.

Published - November 21, 2024 09:05 am IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue / European Union

