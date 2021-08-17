Google, Facebook partner to build 12,000 kilometre-long subsea cable

17 August 2021 17:15 IST

The cable system is expected to have an initial design capacity of more than 190 terabits per second to meet rising data demands in the region.

Google and Facebook have joined hands to build a 12,000-kilometre long subsea cable, aimed at expanding connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region.

The undersea cable will connect Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore, and is expected to be completed in 2024, the companies announced in separate statements.

Subsea cables are laid on sea beds to carry telecommunication signals. They are made up of hundreds of fibres that transmit data between two locations.

The California-based companies announced two new subsea cables, Echo and Bifrost, in March, to connect Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia and Singapore. The new one, called Apricot, will complement Echo and Bifrost with multiple paths in and out of Asia, according to Bilash Koley, VP, Google Cloud for Telecommunications.

Apricot will also be an addition to Google’s global list of subsea cables including Curie, Dunant, Equiano, and Grace Hopper, expanding the company’s investments in 18 subsea cables across 27 cloud regions and 82 zones around the world.

Separately, Facebook and a team of African and global telecom companies on Monday said they will add four more countries to its world’s largest subsea cable project, widening the build project in Africa earlier than planned, Reuters reported.