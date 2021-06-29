Google extends Fi VPN to iPhone users

Spam call detection and blocking features will let users block specific numbers and manage who can reach them.

Google has planned to expand its Fi VPN to iPhone users. The service offers private online connection and protection from hackers.

"We're expanding our built-in VPN to iPhone," Google tweeted. The VPN will let users stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private connection.

It will also shield users against hackers on unsecure networks like public Wi-Fi. Spam call detection and blocking features will let users block specific numbers and manage who can reach them.

Google also noted that users can get protection from SIM swap attacks, a fraud that happens when scammers exploit vulnerabilities in the two-factor authentication process.

Family features are also included in all Fi plans at no extra cost to help parents budget data for their child, Google said.