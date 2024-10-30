ADVERTISEMENT

Google expands AI Overviews in Search to more than 100 countries

Published - October 30, 2024 11:53 am IST

Earlier this month, the search giant rolled out ads in AI Overviews on mobile but only in the U.S.

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google is expanding its AI Overviews in Search feature to more than 100 countries. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is expanding its AI Overviews in Search feature to more than 100 countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Colombia, Chile, Philippines, Nigeria and so on. The update was initially rolled out in May just in the U.S. and later in August to half a dozen other countries including India. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the feature was introduced, the company has claimed that search usage increased. In a blog posted, Google Vice President of Search Quality Srinivasan Venkatachary said, “Since launching in May and expanding beyond the U.S. in August, the feedback we’ve received for AI Overviews has been highly positive. People prefer using Search with AI Overviews, and they find their search results more helpful.”

Gradually, links to the sources were included in the paragraph summaries generated by Google’s Gemini AI model. Then, earlier this month, the search giant rolled out ads in AI Overviews on mobile but only in the U.S.

Depending on where the user is, the AI Overviews will now also appear in any supported language including English, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, Indonesian and Portuguese. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US