Google expands AI Overviews in Search to more than 100 countries

Earlier this month, the search giant rolled out ads in AI Overviews on mobile but only in the U.S.

Published - October 30, 2024 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is expanding its AI Overviews in Search feature to more than 100 countries.

FILE PHOTO: Google is expanding its AI Overviews in Search feature to more than 100 countries. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is expanding its AI Overviews in Search feature to more than 100 countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Colombia, Chile, Philippines, Nigeria and so on. The update was initially rolled out in May just in the U.S. and later in August to half a dozen other countries including India. 

Since the feature was introduced, the company has claimed that search usage increased. In a blog posted, Google Vice President of Search Quality Srinivasan Venkatachary said, “Since launching in May and expanding beyond the U.S. in August, the feedback we’ve received for AI Overviews has been highly positive. People prefer using Search with AI Overviews, and they find their search results more helpful.”

Gradually, links to the sources were included in the paragraph summaries generated by Google’s Gemini AI model. Then, earlier this month, the search giant rolled out ads in AI Overviews on mobile but only in the U.S.

Depending on where the user is, the AI Overviews will now also appear in any supported language including English, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, Indonesian and Portuguese. 

Published - October 30, 2024 11:53 am IST

